    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
United Utilities : Warrington Wolves captain joins United Utilities as apprenticeship ambassador

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
Photo caption: Michelle Davis with apprentice scientist Jessica

United Utilities, the water company for the North West, has recruited Warrington Wolves Women's Rugby Captain Michelle Davis to help raise awareness for its apprenticeship programme.

Michelle, who is breaking gender stereotypes and training to be a firefighter, recently visited United Utilities' Head Office in Warrington. During her visit, Michelle met current apprentices Jessica who is a scientist and Ethan who is a Credit Controller to see what their day-to-day life was like in action.

Currently there are 115 new apprenticeships open for application at United Utilities - which are closing this Sunday.

These apprenticeships will give candidates the chance to achieve nationally recognised qualifications, including degree-level, all while working alongside and learning from best in the business.

Apprentices could find themselves working on big, exciting projects in the engineering team, on a treatment plant, cooking up a storm in its state-of-the-art labs, working in the head office at Lingley Mere in Warrington or even out on the network fixing leaks.

There are also a variety benefits that come with the United Utilities award-winning apprenticeship scheme, including private healthcare, discounted gym membership, up to 10 driving lessons - and many more! The apprenticeship programme starts at £15,000 salary - with this rising after the first year.

The majority of the new cohort will join in September 2022, but the company is looking to candidates into the Customer Service and Credit Controller apprentices over the coming weeks.

Michelle Davis, Captain of the Warrington Wolves and United Utilities Apprenticeship Ambassador said: "It was fantastic to visit United Utilities and see the apprentices in action. If you want to start a career, or are after a career change, United Utilities apprenticeship programme is the place to look. There's a huge variety of roles available so make sure to visit the website and get applying!"

Julie McGovern, Head of People said: "At United Utilities we are committed to reaching and recruiting fantastic people from every community and supporting employees to achieve their full potential, ensuring they feel valued and included, regardless of their gender, age, race, disability, sexual orientation, or social background.

We're delighted to have Michelle on-board as our ambassador to help us raise awareness for our apprenticeship programme. It was great to have Michelle come down to visit us at our offices recently to meet our apprentices, talk about her own experience as one training to be a firefighter, and hear her words of encouragement for women looking to get into male dominated fields!"

Applications are now open until Sunday 6 March - so please head to https://www.unitedutilities.com/corporate/careers/apprenticeships/ to find out more.

