  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  United Utilities Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
United Utilities : West Cumbrian residents get chance to find out about their new water supply

02/17/2022 | 12:48pm EST
United Utilities is offering residents in West Cumbria the chance to find out about their new water supply ahead of it coming in to service from April.

Around 80,000 homes and businesses in and around the towns of Cockermouth, Egremont, Ravenglass, Workington and Whitehaven will now receive their water from Thirlmere. It comes as work has been completed on the 62 mile pipeline, a new water treatment plant and state-of-the-art water storage facilities in the region.

The North West's water company will be hosting a series of public exhibitions to allow residents to find out more about the construction of the pipeline and what it means for their water.

The exhibition events will take place:

  • Wednesday 2 March - Workington: Carnegie Theatre and Arts Centre
  • Thursday 3 March - Whitehaven: The Portal, The Beacon Museum
  • Tuesday 8 March - Seascale: Gosforth Public Hall
  • Wednesday 9 March - Cockermouth: Cockermouth Rugby Club
  • Thursday 10 March - Wigton: Bothel Village Hall

Ian McCoy, Stakeholder Manager in Cumbria for United Utilities, said: "We're excited that customers in West Cumbria will soon have a new water supply from Thirlmere. We understand some customers may have questions about their water or might just want to find out more about the project as it nears a close, so that's why we're running these exhibition events."

All the events are scheduled to run between 12pm and 7pm. To ensure a Covid secure environment can be maintained, those interested in attending are asked to register at https://uuhub.co.uk/westcumbriapipeline/

For those unable to attend in person, United Utilities will be offering information online and customers can register their interest to receive that via the same website.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
