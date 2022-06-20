Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. United Utilities Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-06-20 am EDT
1030.00 GBX   -1.34%
10:54aUNITED UTILITIES : Windermere's sewers are going on a fat-free diet
PU
06:02aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utilities, Wise...
05:56aJefferies Keeps United Utilities on Hold, Cuts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : Windermere's sewers are going on a fat-free diet

06/20/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Bowness and Windermere are being urged to put the area's sewers on a health kick by starving them of fatty waste.

United Utilities is contacting food outlets to provide recommendations, deliver training, offer advice on equipment, and provide guidance on how to dispose of fats, oils and grease correctly and remain compliant with waste disposal regulations.

While there is no shortage of rain in the Lake District, heavy deluges are not always to blame when water doesn't drain properly.

That's because when fats, oils, and grease - known as FOG - escape down drains, they cool and solidify to cause blockages. This leaves limited capacity for flows to pass through the drainage network, often resulting in flooding and a smelly, messy and expensive clean-up job for both private businesses and the community.

The project is now underway and will see many cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Bowness and Windermere being contacted and visited by fat-busting expert Nick Inman.

Drainage Performance Manager, Nicholas Walls from United Utilities, explained: "The incorrect disposal of fats, oils and grease down drains is a key cause of blockages.

"Once FOGs enter the drain, there is no way of controlling what will happen next - they could cool and solidify within the pipes in the premises, causing a nasty, expensive mess, or they can get as far as the sewers where they can affect the entire community.

"Even things like mayonnaise, dressings and sauces contain oil. It might not seem like much, but when you add up thousands of meals a day served by food outlets in popular tourist areas like Bowness and Windermere, it can cause major problems."

During the last 12 months, United Utilities has dealt with six sewer blockages caused by the build-up of FOG in Bowness and Windermere alone - that's an average of one incident every two months which has the potential to cause spillages into waterways including Lake Windermere.

Nicholas added: "We regularly see the fatty build-ups in the local pumping stations and there have also been blockages which have caused leaks in the highway, it is easy for this to then find its way into gullies and into waterways. We want to do all we can to prevent these kind of blockages from happening and raising awareness about how to properly dispose of food waste is part of that.

Fat-busting expert Nick Inman has already started contacting businesses in the area. He explained: "Many businesses don't realise that having a proper system in place for disposing of kitchen waste is often a condition of building regulations and discharging material that can block sewers contravenes the 1991 Water Industry Act.

"We want to help them make sure they have got the correct equipment, such as fat traps, in place and that staff are properly trained when it comes to disposing of these nasties, for example wiping pots and pans before they are washed, and scraping cooled fats into the bin."

Repeat offenders could face a bill for clean-up costs, and the most serious cases prosecuted. Recently a large pub management chain in Oxfordshire had to pay £90,000 in fines, compensation and costs to Thames Water after admitting breaching the Water Industry Act by letting huge amounts of oil and fat get into the sewers.

To find out more about keeping your pipes and drains blockage-free go to: https://www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/wastewater-services/stop-the-block/or email fogadvice@uuplc.co.uk.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 14:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
10:54aUNITED UTILITIES : Windermere's sewers are going on a fat-free diet
PU
06:02aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utilities, Wise...
05:56aJefferies Keeps United Utilities on Hold, Cuts PT
MT
06/06Deutsche Bank Maintains United Utilities at Hold, Trims PT
MT
05/26Retailers lift European stocks but growth worries persist
RE
05/26UNITED UTILITIES : £280 million of support for United Utilities customers
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : United Utilities Group PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/26United Utilities Reports FY22 Loss Over One-off Charge in Deferred Tax Liability
MT
05/26United Utilities Group plc Proposes Final Dividends for the Years Ended 31 March 2022, ..
CI
05/26United Utilities Group PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022/23
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 856 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net income 2022 133 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2022 7 643 M 9 330 M 9 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,3x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 7 119 M 8 691 M 8 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
EV / Sales 2023 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 044,00 GBX
Average target price 1 093,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Andrew Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.13%8 691
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-22.56%10 762
SEVERN TRENT PLC-3.05%8 759
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP2.36%5 471
PENNON GROUP PLC-9.34%3 413
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.37%3 191