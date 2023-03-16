Advanced search
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:25:49 2023-03-16 am EDT
1054.00 GBX   +0.05%
07:06aUnited Utilities confirms departure date of CEO Mogford
AN
03/15United Utilities : Investor discussions relating to United Utilities Water's RPI-Linked Notes
PU
03/14United Utilities : Engineers going underground to boost water quality in Mersey tributary
PU
United Utilities confirms departure date of CEO Mogford

03/16/2023 | 07:06am EDT
United Utilities Group PLC - Warrington, England-based water supply company - Says that, further to the announcement last year of Chief Executive Officer Steve Mogford's retirement, he will step down on March 31. Louise Beadmore is due to replace Mogford as CEO.

Chair David Higgins says: "'It has been a privilege to work with Steve, who has been CEO since 2011. On behalf of the board, I wish to express my sincere thanks to him for the extensive improvements he has overseen in the performance of the business during his tenure as CEO, along with a number of key projects, in particular, the successful delivery of the West Cumbria project providing customers in the region with a new resilient water supply. Steve has driven forward the group's strategy and improved engagement with all our stakeholders. He has made a huge contribution to United Utilities and we wish him well for the future."

Current stock price: 1,053.75 pence, up 0.02% in London on Thursday morning

12 month change: down 0.2%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 847 M 2 222 M 2 222 M
Net income 2023 -35,1 M -42,3 M -42,3 M
Net Debt 2023 8 240 M 9 914 M 9 914 M
P/E ratio 2023 -210x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 7 184 M 8 643 M 8 643 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,35x
EV / Sales 2024 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,9%
