United Utilities confirms departure date of CEO Mogford

United Utilities Group PLC - Warrington, England-based water supply company - Says that, further to the announcement last year of Chief Executive Officer Steve Mogford's retirement, he will step down on March 31. Louise Beadmore is due to replace Mogford as CEO.

Chair David Higgins says: "'It has been a privilege to work with Steve, who has been CEO since 2011. On behalf of the board, I wish to express my sincere thanks to him for the extensive improvements he has overseen in the performance of the business during his tenure as CEO, along with a number of key projects, in particular, the successful delivery of the West Cumbria project providing customers in the region with a new resilient water supply. Steve has driven forward the group's strategy and improved engagement with all our stakeholders. He has made a huge contribution to United Utilities and we wish him well for the future."

Current stock price: 1,053.75 pence, up 0.02% in London on Thursday morning

12 month change: down 0.2%

