In recognition of their continued dedication to workplace diversity, North West based water company United Utilities has been ranked 7th in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List 2021/22 - a definitive list of UK based organisations that promote inclusion across all protected characteristics, throughout each level of employment.

Now in its sixth year, the list has become the premier cross industry index harnessing best practice and innovation to drive inclusion for all. Announced through a virtual event, The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List has identified the most inclusive companies across the nation.

Organisations participating in the benchmark have provided sufficient evidence on an amalgamation of topics, designed to collate the most accurate and relevant data from employers regarding their inclusivity practices. An independent advisory panel of Diversity & Inclusion experts have reviewed and analysed each submission, determining the rankings of each participant.

"More employers have seen their people step forward to be heard and contribute to their inclusion agenda like never before, with inclusive leadership leading at the forefront and prompting employers to examine their shortcomings internally" said Founder and CEO, Paul Sesay. "Companies featured on this year's list have felt the importance of ensuring individual voices are heard and standing up as responsible employers against inequality, injustice and intolerance."

United Utilities position reflects the high standard to which they operate. As well as addressing areas of improvement, United Utilities have developed and delivered high impact initiatives to actively implement solutions.

As the highest ranking water and utility company in the list this year, and the only North West based company in the top 10, one would think Louise Beardmore, Customer Service and People Director at United Utilities is satisfied with progress, for a business which has over 5,000 employees:

"We need fantastic people here at UU to deliver a great service to our customers. We've focused on supporting colleagues to bring their whole self to work, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, ability or sexual orientation.

"This is great recognition of the work we've done so far and we're on a journey to continue to foster a truly inclusive work place, reflecting the communities that we serve here in the North West," says Louise.