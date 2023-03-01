Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. United Utilities Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:12:14 2023-03-01 am EST
1007.50 GBX   -1.03%
07:01aUnited Utilities : investing more than £50m to help improve the River Eden
02/13RBC Lifts United Utilities PT, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
02/13RBC cuts Severn Trent, likes National Grid
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : investing more than £50m to help improve the River Eden

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
The River Eden and shellfish in the Solway Firth are set to benefit from upgrades to United Utilities' wastewater treatment works in Carlisle.

The North West's water company is spending more than £50m that will help boost water quality in the River Eden and protect shellfish in the Solway Firth by reducing the number of times storm overflows operate during periods of heavy rainfall.

The project will increase capacity and enhance the performance at the works to treat greater volumes of storm sewage. New tertiary and storm water treatment processes, and a 3,500 cubic metre storm water storage tank have been built. The storm tank will hold three and a half million litres, more than an Olympic swimming pool.

Alongside improving the health of the river for the local community, new technology has also been installed that will improve the quality of the final effluent and storm water that is returned to the environment from the treatment works.

Pippa Smith, from United Utilities, said: "It's fantastic to see that work on this really important project is nearly complete. These improvements will make a real difference to the water quality on this stretch of the River Eden as well as helping to protect the shellfish in the Solway Firth - providing a better environment for everyone to enjoy.

The project is part of United Utilities' wider commitment to improving 184km of waterways and coastal waters across the region over the next two years.

Pippa Smith adds: "Here at United Utilities we are committed to working alongside communities to create improved river health for all. In fact, our Better Rivers; Better North West campaign has seen us commit to reducing the number of spills from storm overflows by at least a third, between 2020 and 2025."

United Utilities' Better Rivers; Better North West initiative is supported through a £230m investment programme at sites across the region.

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 847 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net income 2023 -35,1 M -42,6 M -42,6 M
Net Debt 2023 8 240 M 9 983 M 9 983 M
P/E ratio 2023 -203x
Yield 2023 4,48%
Capitalization 6 942 M 8 410 M 8 410 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
EV / Sales 2024 7,76x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 018,00 GBX
Average target price 1 076,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Chadwick Chief Operating Officer
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC2.68%8 410
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-9.01%11 221
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.77%8 384
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-8.85%6 757
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-3.51%3 301
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-5.61%3 138