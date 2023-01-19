Advanced search
United Utilities : invite Ramsbottom residents to find out about Irwell improvement project

01/19/2023
United Utilities is set to start work on a new project later this year to improve the water quality of the River Irwell around Ramsbottom.

The North West's water company will be building an underground storage tank on a parcel of land between the Irwell and Nuttall Road.

The new storm tank will hold three and a half million litres, more than an Olympic swimming pool, and help reduce the number of times the storm overflow operates during periods of heavy rainfall.

These improvements will play their part in boosting the water quality of the River Irwell.

The proposed works are due to start in autumn 2023 and will take between two and a half and three years to be completed. A new compound area and a construction area will be required along with the removal of vegetation and a footpath for the duration of the project.

Local residents are being invited to find out more about the project on Tuesday 24 January at Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Market Place, Ramsbottom, BL0 9A. United Utilities' representatives will be on hand to answer questions between 4pm and 7.30pm.

As part of its Better Rivers; Better North West campaign, United Utilities has committed to reduce the number of spills from storm overflows by at least a third, between 2020 and 2025. This will be supported through a £230m investment programme at sites across the region, leading to 184km of improved waterways.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
