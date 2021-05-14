United Utilities : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase April 2021
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Philip Aspin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/ PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
973.87p
19
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Louise Beardmore
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Customer Services and People Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
973.87p
19
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
James Bullock
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
973.87p
19
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Simon Chadwick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Water, Wastewater & Digital Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
973.87p
18
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Simon Gardiner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
973.87p
19
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
