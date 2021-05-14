Log in
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase April 2021

05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Philip Aspin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/ PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

973.87p

19

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Louise Beardmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Customer Services and People Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

973.87p

19

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

James Bullock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

973.87p

19

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Chadwick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Water, Wastewater & Digital Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

973.87p

18

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

973.87p

19

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 790 M 2 520 M 2 520 M
Net income 2021 345 M 485 M 485 M
Net Debt 2021 7 610 M 10 717 M 10 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 6 666 M 9 353 M 9 388 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,98x
EV / Sales 2022 7,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 959,50 GBX
Last Close Price 977,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer
David Hartmann Higgins Chairman
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC9.23%9 353
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT28.04%17 539
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-4.10%11 285
SEVERN TRENT PLC9.65%8 303
PENNON GROUP PLC10.05%6 110
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-7.25%5 323