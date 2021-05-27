United Utilities : expects annual costs to rise as lockdowns, higher spend hit profit

May 27 (Reuters) - UK's United Utilities Group on
Thursday forecast marginally higher costs for the current year,
as it reported an about 18% drop in annual profit hit by lower
water consumption after offices closed due to lockdowns and rise
in expenses.
The company, one of the largest publicly traded water
utilities in the country, said underlying operating profit
dropped to 602.1 million pounds ($849.62 million) for 12 months
ended March 31 from a year earlier.
While the pandemic has hurt water companies' operations and
mounted pressure on finances after rising bad debt in recent
years, they still attract investors because of their stable
cashflow and dividend payment.
United Utilities in its results statement proposed to pay
shareholders a total payout of 43.24 pence per share for the
year, compared to 42.60 pence last year.
"Our transformation to ... digital utility has helped
deliver another year-on-year improvement against key targets,"
Chief Executive Officer Steve Mogford said, adding, the firm
expects a fully green fleet of vehicles by 2028 as focus on
climate and sustainability grows.
Earlier this month, Britain's water regulator set out a 2.8
billion pound green investment plan https://reut.rs/3fKZUZV, as
it aims to lower pollution by utilities.
United Utilities also predicted marginally lower revenue
for the year ending March 2022, because of regulatory changes in
inflation accounting. For the reported period, revenue slipped
2.8%.
The sector regulator Ofwat not only determines water prices,
but also pays incentives to companies in Britain for meeting or
exceeding targets such as project completions and quality of
customer service.
United said it was targeting a net customer outcome delivery
incentives reward of around 20 million pounds for the current
year.
($1 = 0.7087 pounds)
(Reporting by Shanima A and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)