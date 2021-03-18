Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities Group PLC    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : launches £300,000 catchment grant scheme

03/18/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• Funds available for charitable organisations to improve their local water environment

• Encouraging community engagement with nature

• Supporting schemes that promote natural capital markets

United Utilities has launched a unique new grant scheme aimed at helping charities to improve their local river catchment for the benefit of the community.

The CaST Account will help to encourage partnership working, bringing different people, ideas and interventions together to create multiple benefits for society.

United Utilities' innovative CaST (Catchment Systems Thinking) approach, which looks at a river catchment as an entire system rather than a series of isolated issues, has already brought multiple benefits such as pollutant reduction and flood risk management along watercourses in Cumbria and Lancashire.

Now the company wants to extend the idea across the North West region by encouraging partnerships and community groups to get involved, with grants of up to £50,000 available.

United Utilities Environment Director Jo Harrison explained: 'We're a water company, and the water environment is critical to our business and the society we serve. For more than 15 years United Utilities has been pioneering in our partnership approach to landscape and reservoir catchment improvements.

'The Government has set out its 25-year Environment Plan, to improve the quality of our environment, and now we have the drive to build back better after the coronavirus pandemic. Ofwat has indicated the importance of collaborative working in its Time To Act Together strategy. We are all working towards the same goals and that's why we want to encourage other organisations across the North West by providing this financial backing.

'Through this approach we will utilise natural capital decision making to enable us to consider balancing the requirements for water resources, flooding, water quality and biodiversity. This in turn will allow us to provide greater benefits to customers through delivering wider environmental improvements, as well as making us more efficient through delivering work in partnership with others.'

The application process for the CaST Account is now open. United Utilities wants to hear about projects which demonstrate:

• Engagement with nature: ability to demonstrate a social element to the activity, such as community engagement in delivery or educational focus.

• Promoting natural capital markets: ability to demonstrate engagement of commercial interests in at least some of their funding and/or using markets to bring together potential funders of interventions with those who can deliver them.

The closing date for applications is 16 April 2021 and there is more information about how to apply at https://www.unitedutilities.com/corporate/responsibility/stakeholders/catchment-systems-thinking/cast-account/

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:27:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
06:28aUNITED UTILITIES  : launches £300,000 catchment grant scheme
PU
03/16UNITED UTILITIES  : Director/PDMR shareholding - SIP monthly purchase March 2021
PU
03/11UNITED UTILITIES  : Japanese knotweed running rampant in Frodsham quarry thanks ..
PU
03/03UNITED UTILITIES  : SocGen Initiates United Utilities Coverage with Buy Rating
MT
03/03UNITED UTILITIES  : Capital Markets Event
PU
03/02UNITED UTILITIES  : Achieving Digital Inclusion – United Utilities' approa..
PU
03/01UNITED UTILITIES  : Genesis Biosciences hope to generate more energy from waste
PU
03/01UNITED UTILITIES  : ChangeMaker's supporting its customers to become carbon zero..
PU
03/01UNITED UTILITIES  : SME Water hopes there'll be demand for its idea to reduce le..
PU
03/01UNITED UTILITIES  : Transcend hope to transform the way we design critical infra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 772 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
Net income 2021 319 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2021 7 586 M 10 589 M 10 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 6 051 M 8 394 M 8 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 970,77 GBX
Last Close Price 887,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer
David Hartmann Higgins Chairman
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-0.85%8 458
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT12.99%15 741
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-7.65%10 792
SEVERN TRENT PLC-2.53%7 451
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-6.55%4 817
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC3.40%2 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ