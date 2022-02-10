Log in
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
United Utilities : rsquo; director included on 2022 Northern Power Women Power List

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
Paula Steer, United Utilities' Health, Safety, Wellbeing & Estate Services Director, has been included in the prestigious 2022 Northern Power Women - Power List which recognises influential trailblazers from across the North.

Paula, from Urmston, Manchester, was nominated for the honour, which acknowledges individuals who work towards creating gender balance in organisations, by two of her colleagues at the regional water firm, Lynn Johnson and Abigail Milner.

Lynn Johnson, United Utilities' Head of Capability & Delivery, explained: "Paula makes a difference. She demonstrates integrity in everything she does and is totally inclusive.

"Paula's ambition is to create a company culture and environment where people feel cared for and have the opportunity to demonstrate their capability. She is a fabulous role model."

United Utilities' Land Management Delivery Lead, Abigail Milner, added: "'We have both worked for Paula now for a number of years and throughout that time we have been lucky enough to have witnessed what a fantastic leader she is based on her knowledge, experience and most of all her humanity. We felt this could not go unrecognised and that she would be perfect candidate for the NPW - Power List."

On 8 February 2022, Northern Power Women released the names of the 103 individuals from the North of England who have contributed to making a difference in their communities and organisations whilst accelerating gender equality. The Power List celebrates individuals who challenge the norm and use their influence and power for good. The list was compiled through a process of open nomination and selection by a panel of judges and will be celebrated on the evening of the Northern Power Women awards on 21 March 2022 at Manchester Central Convention Complex.    

Paula Steer commented: "An achievement I'm massively proud of is my involvement in creating and sponsoring our gender equality network at United Utilities to support equality, diversity and inclusion.

"The network was created with six members and we now have around 500. I'm so very proud to see how the network has grown, the drive from others to educate and promote the messages, the great work we do internally and externally (partnering with other organisations) and some amazing examples of how we have supported, mentored and inspired women to have confidence in themselves to further their careers."

United Utilities' future leader graduate trainee, Molly Davies, has also made it onto the annual Northern Power Women Future List which recognises influencers and people who are creating change in their environments and communities.

United Utilities, which has its headquarters in Warrington, has been placed in the top one per cent of over 850 companies across Europe in the Financial Times' Statista Survey for Diversity and Inclusion Leadership.

It is also one of only 418 companies, across 45 countries and regions, to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Northern Power Women is the only pan-northern campaign accelerating gender equality and involves a vast yet accessible programme of activity, including connecting, influencing, mentoring, thought leadership, and an annual awards ceremony.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
