  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. United Utilities Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

United Utilities : sees higher profit as office water usage rebounds

09/27/2021 | 02:48am EDT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's United Utilities said on Monday it expects higher first-half profit and revenue as workplace water consumption improves after the easing of pandemic curbs, while household demand remains high due to remote working.

The company, one of the largest publicly traded water utilities in the country, said half-yearly underlying revenue is expected to rise by around 4%. It reported revenue of 894.4 million pounds for the six months ended September 2020.

British water utilities had been struggling with a sharp drop in non-household consumption and rising defaults during the early stages of the pandemic. However, trends have improved since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in mid-July.

United Utilities said underlying profit would rise despite higher costs due to inflationary pressures.

In May, the utility firm predicted marginally lower revenue for the year ending March 2022, because of regulatory changes in inflation accounting. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 790 M 2 445 M 2 445 M
Net income 2022 312 M 426 M 426 M
Net Debt 2022 7 596 M 10 378 M 10 378 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 6 870 M 9 391 M 9 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
EV / Sales 2023 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 688
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 007,50 GBX
Average target price 1 023,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Andrew Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC12.57%9 391
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT40.57%18 013
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.25%11 592
SEVERN TRENT PLC17.65%9 220
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-14.74%4 846
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO.,LTD.50.18%4 825