United Utilities : sees higher profit as office water usage rebounds

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's United Utilities said
on Monday it expects higher first-half profit and revenue as
workplace water consumption improves after the easing of
pandemic curbs, while household demand remains high due to
remote working.
The company, one of the largest publicly traded water
utilities in the country, said half-yearly underlying revenue is
expected to rise by around 4%. It reported revenue of 894.4
million pounds for the six months ended September 2020.
British water utilities had been struggling with a sharp
drop in non-household consumption and rising defaults during the
early stages of the pandemic. However, trends have improved
since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in mid-July.
United Utilities said underlying profit would rise despite
higher costs due to inflationary pressures.
In May, the utility firm predicted marginally lower revenue
for the year ending March 2022, because of regulatory changes in
inflation accounting.
