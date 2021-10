The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the (decrease) in the net profit is mainly due to the decrease in profit margins , despite of the increase in sales amount , the decrease in Zakat expense and the reverse of the expense incurred against decrease in inventory -( covid 19 )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is mainly due to the decrease in sales amount in accompanied with a decrease in profit margins despite of the decrease in selling expenses . the reverse of the expense incurred against decrease in commercial debitors and inventory -( Covid 19 )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the( decrease ) in the net profit is mainly due to the decrease in profit margins despite of the increase of sales amounts in accompanied with an increase in the expenses incurred for the decrease in commercial debitors during the period , the decrease in zakat ( Tax ) expense and the reverse of the expense incurred against decrease in commercial debitors and inventory -( Covid 19 )

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion No remarks