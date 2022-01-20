Log in
    1301   SA12RGH0KAH5

UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY

(1301)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CEO of the Saudi Wire Union Company to CNBC Arabia: The company's available infrastructure allows an increase in production capacity 30%

01/20/2022
The CEO of the Saudi Wire Union, Nabil Al-Amir, said in an interview with CNBC Arabia that the results of the last year 2021 came in line with the company's expectations, indicating that the company's direction is towards diversifying sources of income and increasing production capacity through new expansions and providing products with good returns. .

During the meeting, the prince stated that the company's available infrastructure allows for a 30% increase in production capacity, noting that the company's financial position is strong and there is no need to borrow for expansion operations.

When asked about cash dividends, he stated that the company's continuation of the company's dividend policy is subject to the financial results and the decision of the Board of Directors.

The profits of the Saudi Wire Union Company decreased during the past year 2021 by 25.6% on an annual basis, recording more than 46 million riyals.

The company attributed the reasons for the decline in profits last year mainly to the decrease in the total profit despite the increase in the annual sales value by 18% to reach 921 million riyals.

source

Disclaimer

ASLAK - United Wire Factories Company JSC published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 777 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 62,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 5,75%
Capitalization 1 121 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 80,8%
Technical analysis trends UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Hassan Mohamed Al Amer Chief Executive Officer
Abdelhmid Hosny Abdelhmid Ibrahim Chief Financial Officer
Khaled Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal Chairman
Burhan Hussein Al-Ali Director-Information Technology
Sultan Khalid Ibrahim Al Hilal Head-Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY7.04%299
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.15%2 759
HANWA CO., LTD.-1.38%1 140
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.81%768
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY3.34%604
STALPRODUKT S.A.13.47%422