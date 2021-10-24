United Wire Factories : اعلان شركة إتحاد مصانع الأسلاك عن توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع شركة ثمار للتغذية و الإعاش

Introduction United Wire Factories Company announces the signing of a (non-binding) Memorandum of Understanding with Themar Food and Catering Company to potentially acquire a share in the ownership of Themar Food and Catering Company upon reaching a final agreement between the two parties.

Memorandum Signing Date 2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15

Counterparty Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

Memorandum Subject Understanding to reach a final agreement for United Wire Factories Company to acquire a share of the ownership of Themar Food and catering Company. and this memorandum aims to determine the understanding about the initial mutual obligations and rights between the two parties regarding the acquisition process, so that the implementation will be in accordance with the proposals and understandings approved by the two parties. The two parties also agreed to determine the value of the final deal after completing the evaluation and due diligence work.

Memorandum Duration This memorandum shall be effective from the date of its signature and for a period of (90) days, subject to renewal with the approval of both parties

Related Parties There are no related parties

Financial Impact The financial impact will be determined after the final evaluation is completed