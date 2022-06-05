United Wire Factories : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

Introduction

In reference to the announcement by United Wire Factories Company on October 24, 2021, regardin signing a (non-binding) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thimar Food and Catering Company (Themar) for the possible acquisition of a stake in the ownership of Thimar valid for (90) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on January 18, 2022, extending MOU for additional (60) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on March 15, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (45) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its latest announcement on April 28, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (30) days, subject to renewal by agreement of the parties; United Wire Factories Company, herewith, announces that the MOU with Thimar had concluded without reaching an agreement between the two parties on the acquisition.