    1301   SA12RGH0KAH5

UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY

(1301)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  06-01
30.60 SAR   -1.45%
30.60 SAR   -1.45%
02:42aUNITED WIRE FACTORIES : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
PU
05/19UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces the latest developments regarding its previous announcement of signing a memorandum of understanding with A-1 Fence DMCC (UAE) for the possible acquisition of a stake in the ownership of A-1 Fence Arabia Company for Industry (a foreign limited company)
PU
05/12United Wire Factories Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
United Wire Factories : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

06/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Introduction In reference to the announcement by United Wire Factories Company on October 24, 2021, regardin signing a (non-binding) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thimar Food and Catering Company (Themar) for the possible acquisition of a stake in the ownership of Thimar valid for (90) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on January 18, 2022, extending MOU for additional (60) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on March 15, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (45) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its latest announcement on April 28, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (30) days, subject to renewal by agreement of the parties; United Wire Factories Company, herewith, announces that the MOU with Thimar had concluded without reaching an agreement between the two parties on the acquisition.
Previous Announcement United Wire Factories Co. Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company).
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2022-04-28 Corresponding to 1443-09-27
Percentage of fulfilled achievement not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date The event was completed on the date of this announcement.
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date not applicable
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. not applicable
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results not applicable
Additional Information not applicable

ASLAK - United Wire Factories Company JSC published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 921 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 46,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2021 125 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 1 074 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 573
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Hassan Mohamed Al Amer Chief Executive Officer
Abdelhmid Hosny Abdelhmid Ibrahim Chief Financial Officer
Khaled Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal Chairman
Ibrahim A. Sallam Technical Services Manager
Sultan Khalid Ibrahim Al Hilal Head-Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY2.51%286
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.79%2 916
HANWA CO., LTD.-7.82%934
PAO TMK-28.69%839
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.6.91%827
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-13.36%509