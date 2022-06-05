United Wire Factories : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
06/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
In reference to the announcement by United Wire Factories Company on October 24, 2021, regardin signing a (non-binding) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thimar Food and Catering Company (Themar) for the possible acquisition of a stake in the ownership of Thimar valid for (90) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on January 18, 2022, extending MOU for additional (60) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its announcement on March 15, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (45) days, renewable by agreement of the two parties, and its latest announcement on April 28, 2022 AD extending MOU for additional (30) days, subject to renewal by agreement of the parties; United Wire Factories Company, herewith, announces that the MOU with Thimar had concluded without reaching an agreement between the two parties on the acquisition.
Previous Announcement
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
2022-04-28 Corresponding to 1443-09-27
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date
The event was completed on the date of this announcement.
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date
not applicable
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
not applicable
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results
