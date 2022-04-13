Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. United Wire Factories Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1301   SA12RGH0KAH5

UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY

(1301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  04-11
28.50 SAR   -0.35%
03:55aUNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces its board of directors' decision to appoint the board's chairman and vice-chairman and to form committees
PU
03/15UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
PU
03/02UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : Announces the Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, ( First Meeting )
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Wire Factories : announces its board of directors' decision to appoint the board's chairman and vice-chairman and to form committees

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail Reference to the meeting of the Fourteenth Ordinary General Assembly held on Tuesday 28/07/1443 AH corresponding to 01/03/2022 AD, which included the election of a new board of directors for the fifth session, which begins on 09/09/1443 AH corresponding to 10/04/2022 AD and for a period of three years ending on 11/ 10/1446 AH corresponding to 09/04/2025 AD, United Wire Factories Company announces the decision of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10/09/1443 AH corresponding to 11/04/2022 AD, which includes the selection of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman and the formation of committees as follows:

First: Appointing Khaled Saad Al Kanhal as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Second: Appointing Rasheed Rashid bin Awain as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Third: Formation of the Executive Committee from the following members:

1- Khaled Saad Alkanhal

2- Abdullah Saad Al-Dosari

3- Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq

4- Nabil Hassan Al-Amir

Fourth: Formation of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee from the following members:

1- Rashid Rashid bin Awain

2- Khaled Saad Alkanhal

3- Turki Muhammad Al-Qarini

Fifth: Appointing Nabil Hassan Al-Amir, Secretary of the Board of Directors, as well as appointing representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and to the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul)

It is also worth noting that the formation of the Audit Committee was approved during the Ordinary General Assembly meeting from the following members:

1- Khaled Mohammed Al-Kho Yatter

2- Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq

3- Abdullah Saud Al-Arefi

These decisions shall take effect from the beginning of the new session on 09/09/1443 AH corresponding to 10/04/2022 AD and for a period of three years.

Disclaimer

ASLAK - United Wire Factories Company JSC published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
03:55aUNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces its board of directors' decision to appoint the board's ..
PU
03/15UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : Announces an update on United Wire Factories Co. announces signing..
PU
03/02UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : Announces the Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, ( ..
PU
02/21United Wire Factories Company entered into a non-binding memorandum to acquire an unkno..
CI
02/21UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with A-1 Fence DMC..
PU
02/08UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : ASLAK) Invites Its Shareholders To Attend the 14th Ordinary Genera..
PU
02/04United Wire Factories Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/01UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces its Annual Financial Results for the Period Ending on 20..
PU
02/01UNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces the distribution of cash dividend for For the period end..
PU
01/31United Wire Factories Co. Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Period En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 921 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 46,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2021 125 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 1 000 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 573
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Wire Factories Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Hassan Mohamed Al Amer Chief Executive Officer
Abdelhmid Hosny Abdelhmid Ibrahim Chief Financial Officer
Khaled Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal Chairman
Ibrahim A. Sallam Technical Services Manager
Sultan Khalid Ibrahim Al Hilal Head-Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY-4.52%267
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.26%2 913
HANWA CO., LTD.-6.90%985
PAO TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KOMPANIYA-8.77%802
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-8.59%706
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-6.34%551