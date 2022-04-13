United Wire Factories : announces its board of directors' decision to appoint the board's chairman and vice-chairman and to form committees

Announcement Detail

Reference to the meeting of the Fourteenth Ordinary General Assembly held on Tuesday 28/07/1443 AH corresponding to 01/03/2022 AD, which included the election of a new board of directors for the fifth session, which begins on 09/09/1443 AH corresponding to 10/04/2022 AD and for a period of three years ending on 11/ 10/1446 AH corresponding to 09/04/2025 AD, United Wire Factories Company announces the decision of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10/09/1443 AH corresponding to 11/04/2022 AD, which includes the selection of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman and the formation of committees as follows: First: Appointing Khaled Saad Al Kanhal as Chairman of the Board of Directors Second: Appointing Rasheed Rashid bin Awain as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Third: Formation of the Executive Committee from the following members: 1- Khaled Saad Alkanhal 2- Abdullah Saad Al-Dosari 3- Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq 4- Nabil Hassan Al-Amir Fourth: Formation of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee from the following members: 1- Rashid Rashid bin Awain 2- Khaled Saad Alkanhal 3- Turki Muhammad Al-Qarini Fifth: Appointing Nabil Hassan Al-Amir, Secretary of the Board of Directors, as well as appointing representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and to the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul) It is also worth noting that the formation of the Audit Committee was approved during the Ordinary General Assembly meeting from the following members: 1- Khaled Mohammed Al-Kho Yatter 2- Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq 3- Abdullah Saud Al-Arefi These decisions shall take effect from the beginning of the new session on 09/09/1443 AH corresponding to 10/04/2022 AD and for a period of three years.