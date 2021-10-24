Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. United Wire Factories Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1301   SA12RGH0KAH5

UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY

(1301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Wire Factories : announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

10/24/2021 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction United Wire Factories Company announces the signing of a (non-binding) Memorandum of Understanding with Themar Food and Catering Company to potentially acquire a share in the ownership of Themar Food and Catering Company upon reaching a final agreement between the two parties.
Memorandum Signing Date 2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
Counterparty Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
Memorandum Subject Understanding to reach a final agreement for United Wire Factories Company to acquire a share of the ownership of Themar Food and catering Company. and this memorandum aims to determine the understanding about the initial mutual obligations and rights between the two parties regarding the acquisition process, so that the implementation will be in accordance with the proposals and understandings approved by the two parties. The two parties also agreed to determine the value of the final deal after completing the evaluation and due diligence work.
Memorandum Duration This memorandum shall be effective from the date of its signature and for a period of (90) days, subject to renewal with the approval of both parties
Related Parties There are no related parties
Financial Impact The financial impact will be determined after the final evaluation is completed
Additional Information This potential deal for comes as a strategic direction for the United Wire Factories Company that aims to diversify sources of income and maximize its profitability through its various investments. The Memorandum of Understanding is (non-binding) for both parties, and any significant developments regarding the Memorandum of Understanding or the proposed acquisition will be announced in due course.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

ASLAK - United Wire Factories Company JSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
03:04aUNITED WIRE FACTORIES : اعلان شركة &..
PU
01:24aUNITED WIRE FACTORIES : announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Fo..
PU
08/04United Wire Factories Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/29United Wire Factories Company Approves Distributing Cash Dividends for the First Half o..
CI
04/07United Wire Factories Company Appoints Yousef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq as A Member in the Aud..
CI
02/24United Wire Factories Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/16United Wire Factories Co. Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Second Ha..
CI
2020United Wire Factories Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2020Aslak Board Approves SAR 35.1 Million Dividends, Payable 8 October 2020
CI
2020United Wire Factories Company Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 777 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 62,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 5,75%
Capitalization 1 290 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Wire Factories Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Hassan Mohamed Al Amer Chief Executive Officer
Abdelhmid Hosny Abdelhmid Ibrahim Chief Financial Officer
Khaled Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal Chairman
Burhan Hussein Al-Ali Director-Information Technology
Sultan Khalid Ibrahim Al Hilal Head-Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED WIRE FACTORIES COMPANY5.60%344
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.54%2 661
HANWA CO., LTD.16.73%1 154
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.63.40%704
STALPRODUKT S.A.-0.17%423
CSC STEEL HOLDINGS BERHAD0.74%121