United Wire Factories : announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)

United Wire Factories Co. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
United Wire Factories Company announces the signing of a (non-binding) Memorandum of Understanding with Themar Food and Catering Company to potentially acquire a share in the ownership of Themar Food and Catering Company upon reaching a final agreement between the two parties.
Memorandum Signing Date
2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
Counterparty
Themar for Food and Catering Company (Limited Liability Company)
Memorandum Subject
Understanding to reach a final agreement for United Wire Factories Company to acquire a share of the ownership of Themar Food and catering Company. and this memorandum aims to determine the understanding about the initial mutual obligations and rights between the two parties regarding the acquisition process, so that the implementation will be in accordance with the proposals and understandings approved by the two parties. The two parties also agreed to determine the value of the final deal after completing the evaluation and due diligence work.
Memorandum Duration
This memorandum shall be effective from the date of its signature and for a period of (90) days, subject to renewal with the approval of both parties
Related Parties
There are no related parties
Financial Impact
The financial impact will be determined after the final evaluation is completed
Additional Information
This potential deal for comes as a strategic direction for the United Wire Factories Company that aims to diversify sources of income and maximize its profitability through its various investments. The Memorandum of Understanding is (non-binding) for both parties, and any significant developments regarding the Memorandum of Understanding or the proposed acquisition will be announced in due course.
Disclaimer
