Health Care Rises, But Lags Broader Market - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from an economic stimulus bill.

Bristol Myers Squibb shares ticked down as sales of cancer drugs were not quite as strong as some investors had expected.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group fell after Chief Executive David Wichmann stepped down abruptly, after a three-year tenure, making way for Andrew Witty, who has been CEO of UnitedHealth unit Optum since March of 2018.

Merck said Kenneth Frazier, its chairman and chief executive, is retiring as CEO at the end of June.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1704ET