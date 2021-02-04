Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Rises, But Lags Broader Market - Health Care Roundup

02/04/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from an economic stimulus bill.

Bristol Myers Squibb shares ticked down as sales of cancer drugs were not quite as strong as some investors had expected.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group fell after Chief Executive David Wichmann stepped down abruptly, after a three-year tenure, making way for Andrew Witty, who has been CEO of UnitedHealth unit Optum since March of 2018.

Merck said Kenneth Frazier, its chairman and chief executive, is retiring as CEO at the end of June.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1704ET

All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
04:03aUNITEDHEALTH : names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company
AQ
03:31aDAVID WICHMANN : UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann Retires -- Update
DJ
01:57aUNITEDHEALTH : Says Witty to Succeed Wichmann as Chief Executive Officer
MT
01:44aANDREW WITTY : UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty as Chief Executive
DJ
01:02aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Announces Executive Leadership Actions
BU
02/01BLACK HISTORY MONTH : A Time for Reflection
PU
02/01UNITEDHEALTH : Oklahoma Health Care Authority Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve ..
AQ
01/29UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare Chosen to Administer Oklahoma's SoonerSelect Pro..
DJ
01/29UNITEDHEALTH : Oklahoma Health Care Authority Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve ..
BU
01/28UNITEDHEALTH : Recognized for LGBTQ Workplace Equality
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 257 B - -
Net income 2020 15 357 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 321 B 321 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 325 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 396,74 $
Last Close Price 337,89 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-3.41%320 597
CIGNA CORPORATION5.40%79 273
ANTHEM, INC.-6.88%74 203
HUMANA INC.-8.11%50 280
CENTENE CORPORATION0.75%35 066
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.84%12 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ