Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
513.13 USD   +0.63%
04:05pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Ending with Modest Declines
MT
03:53pSector Update: Health Care
MT
10:44aUnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Healthcare Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

10/14/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of healthcare companies were lower but not by as much as the broader market as investors sought out sectors less sensitive to interest rates and changes in the outlook for economic growth.

UnitedHealth Group again raised its profit outlook for the year after posting a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue, and the company offered an early preview of its expected continued earnings growth next year.

The healthcare and insurance giant said it hasn't yet seen evidence of recessionary trends in the economy, and it saw clients adding to their head counts in the third quarter. Still, the company said it is watching for any signs of a possible economic downturn.

New offshoots of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that virus experts say appear to spread easily are on the rise in the U.S., the latest federal data show, underscoring how the virus is mutating and presenting new risks as it proliferates.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1708ET

All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
04:05pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Ending with Modest Declines
MT
03:53pSector Update: Health Care
MT
10:44aUnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
AQ
09:08aA market rebellion
MS
09:05aUnitedhealth group inc ceo says current 2023 eps consensus estim…
RE
08:45aTranscript : UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 14, ..
CI
08:30aUnitedHealth Raises Full-Year 2022 Profit Outlook as Third-Quarter Results Beat Expecta..
MT
06:09aUnitedHealth Group Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Lifts Full-Year 2022 P..
MT
06:06aUnitedHealth expects strong 2023 earnings as COVID costs ease
RE
06:03aUnitedHealth profit jumps over 28% on Optum boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 B - -
Net income 2022 19 845 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 477 B 477 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 509,91 $
Average target price 574,83 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.43%476 961
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.2.29%113 794
CIGNA CORPORATION29.62%90 815
HUMANA INC.7.83%63 297
CENTENE CORPORATION-8.67%43 017
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.12.30%20 753