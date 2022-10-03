Advanced search
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
2022-10-03
507.53 USD   +0.49%
UnitedHealth Group Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aOptum and Change Healthcare Complete Combination
BU
10/01UnitedHealthcare's 2023 Medicare Plans Add New Benefits, Simplicity for Consumers
BU
Optum and Change Healthcare Complete Combination

10/03/2022 | 08:44am EDT
Optum, a diversified health services company, announced it has completed its combination with Change Healthcare.

The combined businesses share a vision for achieving a simpler, more intelligent and adaptive health system for patients, payers and care providers. The combination will connect and simplify the core clinical, administrative and payment processes health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients. Increasing efficiency and reducing friction will benefit the entire health system, resulting in lower costs and a better experience for all stakeholders.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 210,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 322 B - -
Net income 2022 19 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 472 B 472 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,4%
