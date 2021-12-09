Log in
Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, CVS Health, Roku, Edwards Lifesciences, or UnitedHealth Group?

12/09/2021 | 09:32am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, CVS, ROKU, EW, and UNH.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-apple-cvs-health-roku-edwards-lifesciences-or-unitedhealth-group-301441292.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
