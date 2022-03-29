Log in
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
03/29 01:22:21 pm EDT
510.01 USD   -0.62%
01:01pUnitedHealth Buy of LHC Group Seen as a 'Nice Fit' by Mizuho
DJ
10:55aUnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
AQ
10:37aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Walmart, FedEx, Uber, Daimler...
UnitedHealth Buy of LHC Group Seen as a 'Nice Fit' by Mizuho

03/29/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
By Chris Wack


UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s deal to buy LHC Group Inc. for about $5.4 billion in cash got the thumbs up from analysts at Mizuho Securities USA, saying the merger would bolster UnitedHealth's OptumCare business.

UnitedHealth shares hit their 52-week high of $519.59 on Tuesday, and were trading just about flat at $509.01 at 12:20 p.m. ET. LHC Group shares were trading up 6% to $166.48.

Mizuho said in a note that the LHC Group deal is a "nice bolt-on strategic fit" for OptumCare, a part of the OptumHealth business, and is intended to enhance the company's home-healthcare capability.

The analysts expect the deal to be accretive to 2023 earnings by about 1%, while UnitedHealth said the deal would be neutral in 2022, and moderately accretive in 2023.

Mizuho estimates that LHC Group will contribute 3% to 4% of total OptumHealth revenue after the combination and about 5% of total OptumHealth operating profit.

Mizuho said the combination with LHC Group is expected to enhance OptumCare's home-based care and hospice capabilities, and strengthen UnitedHealth's value-based care model.

The analyst reiterated its Buy rating of UnitedHealth, with a price target of $550 a share.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1300ET

Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 319 B - -
Net income 2022 19 679 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 483 B 483 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 513,20 $
Average target price 524,61 $
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP2.17%482 869
ANTHEM, INC.4.58%116 982
CIGNA CORPORATION6.11%77 576
HUMANA INC.-6.11%55 092
CENTENE CORPORATION3.45%49 684
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.71%20 102