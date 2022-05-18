Log in
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
492.53 USD   +0.68%
06:51aUnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
05/16UnitedHealthcare Selected by State of Missouri to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
AQ
05/12UnitedHealthcare Selected by State of Missouri to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
BU
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

05/18/2022 | 06:51am EDT
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 15, 2022, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 5961010.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 B - -
Net income 2022 19 745 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 462 B 462 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 492,53 $
Average target price 570,86 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.57%462 078
ANTHEM, INC.6.48%119 865
CIGNA CORPORATION18.17%86 092
HUMANA INC.-4.93%55 732
CENTENE CORPORATION2.06%49 189
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-3.27%18 053