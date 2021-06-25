Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  UnitedHealth Group
  News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth Group : Announces Earnings Release Date

06/25/2021 | 06:51am EDT
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 6765563.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 B - -
Net income 2021 16 864 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 376 B 376 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 330 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 398,87 $
Average target price 439,70 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP12.80%373 291
ANTHEM, INC.17.83%92 545
CIGNA CORPORATION12.77%79 929
HUMANA INC.6.87%56 568
CENTENE CORPORATION21.27%42 592
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.17.39%14 512