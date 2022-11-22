UnitedHealth Group to Host 2022 Investor Conference

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors in New York City on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A broad team of UnitedHealth Group leaders will offer perspectives on the company’s performance on its long-term strategic growth priorities and its role in advancing health care quality, experiences and value for people. Management will also provide an overview of the Company’s outlook for its growth and performance for 2023.

In conjunction with the Investor Conference, an updated view of financial performance for 2022 and the initial outlook for 2023 will be released on the Monday, November 28, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET.

The Company will stream the presentations and management question and answer portion of this meeting and will make conference materials available on its Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company web site.

