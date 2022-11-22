Advanced search
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:03 2022-11-22 pm EST
528.50 USD   +2.19%
04:18pUnitedHealth Group to Host 2022 Investor Conference
BU
05:38aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
11/16UnitedHealthcare to Provide Millions of Eligible Medicare Members Access to All Life Time Clubs Nationwide
BU
UnitedHealth Group to Host 2022 Investor Conference

11/22/2022 | 04:18pm EST
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors in New York City on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A broad team of UnitedHealth Group leaders will offer perspectives on the company’s performance on its long-term strategic growth priorities and its role in advancing health care quality, experiences and value for people. Management will also provide an overview of the Company’s outlook for its growth and performance for 2023.

In conjunction with the Investor Conference, an updated view of financial performance for 2022 and the initial outlook for 2023 will be released on the Monday, November 28, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET.

The Company will stream the presentations and management question and answer portion of this meeting and will make conference materials available on its Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company web site.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 B - -
Net income 2022 20 010 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 483 B 483 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 517,19 $
Average target price 579,96 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP5.55%483 236
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.7.85%119 392
CIGNA CORPORATION37.30%96 396
HUMANA INC.14.24%66 488
CENTENE CORPORATION-0.34%46 501
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.37%18 506