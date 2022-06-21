Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29 2022-06-21 pm EDT
481.12 USD   +6.43%
02:49pUnitedHealth Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46aUnitedHealth Challenge of Medicare Overpayments Rejected by US Supreme Court
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Narrowly Stay on Positive Ground
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $480.80, up $28.75 or 6.36%


--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $484.63

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 10.33%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 3.22% month-to-date

--Down 4.25% year-to-date

--Down 11.94% from its all-time closing high of $546.01 on April 20, 2022

--Up 20.6% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $398.69

--Down 11.94% from its 52-week closing high of $546.01 on April 20, 2022

--Up 24.24% from its 52-week closing low of $387.01 on Oct. 4, 2021

--Traded as high as $481.41; highest intraday level since June 10, 2022, when it hit $490.16

--Up 6.49% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 14, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.42%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 189.48 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:30:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1448ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.38% 30597.28 Real-time Quote.-17.75%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 6.85% 483 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
02:49pUnitedHealth Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46aUnitedHealth Challenge of Medicare Overpayments Rejected by US Supreme Court
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Narrowly Stay on Positive Ground
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Higher on Friday
MT
06/17UnitedHealth UK Unit Agrees to Acquire EMIS for $1.51 Billion
MT
06/17UK Healthcare Technology Company EMIS Gets $1.5 Billion Offer; Shares Up 47%
MT
06/17UnitedHealth Group To Acquire Emis For GBP1.925 Per Share in Cash
MT
06/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Volatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day
06/17Emis Shares Jump After Agreeing to $1.53 Billion UnitedHealth Takeover
DJ
06/17Analyst recommendations: American Express, Bank of America, CVS Health, Morgan Stanley,..
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 320 B - -
Net income 2022 19 743 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 424 B 424 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 452,06 $
Average target price 566,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-9.97%424 110
ANTHEM, INC.-4.15%107 119
CIGNA CORPORATION6.48%77 580
HUMANA INC.-7.64%54 195
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.38%44 639
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.85%14 771