UnitedHealth Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $480.80, up $28.75 or 6.36%

--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $484.63

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 10.33%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 3.22% month-to-date

--Down 4.25% year-to-date

--Down 11.94% from its all-time closing high of $546.01 on April 20, 2022

--Up 20.6% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $398.69

--Down 11.94% from its 52-week closing high of $546.01 on April 20, 2022

--Up 24.24% from its 52-week closing low of $387.01 on Oct. 4, 2021

--Traded as high as $481.41; highest intraday level since June 10, 2022, when it hit $490.16

--Up 6.49% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 14, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.42%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 189.48 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:30:10 PM ET

