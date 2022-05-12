Log in
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

UnitedHealthcare Selected by State of Missouri to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

05/12/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Missourians will continue to have access to UnitedHealthcare’s comprehensive care and preventive health and wellness programs for Medicaid

The state of Missouri has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri as one of three managed care organizations to administer its MO HealthNet Managed Care Program for Medicaid members in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

UnitedHealthcare is committed to working closely with the Missouri Department of Social Services and its MO HealthNet Division, which administer the state’s Medicaid program, toward the shared goal of improving the overall health and well-being of members. Through UnitedHealthcare’s approach, Missouri Medicaid members will benefit from a value-based, whole-person and integrated care model that focuses on the unique health needs of members and the communities UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to serving.

“We have partnered with the state of Missouri for the last five years and are honored to have the opportunity to continue building a strong Medicaid program that offers innovative programs and solutions for individuals and families,” said Jamie Bruce, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri. “We are deeply committed to Missouri and are privileged to provide access to high-quality care that has a positive impact for our members’ health and the communities we serve.”

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri will offer health benefits for a portion of the nearly 1 million adults and children who qualify for the general MO HealthNet Managed Care Program in Missouri. Benefits will include access to UnitedHealthcare’s comprehensive and preventive care including an integrated network of behavioral health and physical health providers, essential community providers, and long-term care providers beginning July 1, 2022.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
