  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:09 2023-03-28 pm EDT
474.92 USD   -1.45%
02:20pAM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's New Senior Unsecured Notes and New Shelf Registrations
BU
03/22United Health Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to Rainbow Health To Increase Access to Mental Health Care for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Youth
BU
03/22New Data : College Students More Likely to Self-Report High-Risk Mental and Behavioral Health Concerns Than Parents Perceive
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's New Senior Unsecured Notes and New Shelf Registrations

03/28/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH] recently issued $1.25 billion 4.250% senior unsecured notes, due 2029, $1.5 billion 4.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2033, $2 billion 5.05% senior unsecured notes, due 2053, and $1.75 billion 5.2% senior unsecured notes, due 2063. In addition, AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term IRs of “a-” (Excellent) to subordinated issues, “bbb+” (Good) to preferred stock and “a” (Excellent) to senior unsecured issues of the recently filed shelf registration to UnitedHealth Group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registrations. UnitedHealth Group’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent), its Long-Term IRs and the ratings of its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from the debt issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing short-term debt that was used to finance the LHC Group Inc. (LHC) acquisition, valued at approximately $6 billion including the retirement of LHC debt, which closed early this year. The LHC acquisition will strengthen UnitedHealth Group’s home health services. Following the repayment of commercial paper and upcoming maturities, AM Best anticipates the issuance to increase the group’s adjusted financial leverage ratio approximately 44%. However, UnitedHealth Group has managed to bring its financial leverage down to the 40% range over time taking active actions to deleverage following sizeable acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the group’s financial leverage was 41.4%. The organization maintains strong earnings before interest and taxes interest coverage in the low double digits. UnitedHealth Group has excellent liquidity through parent company cash, insurance subsidiary dividend capacity, non-regulated cash flow, commercial paper program and a $18 billion revolving credit agreement. A steady stream of revenue development and earnings growth have resulted in a solid operating performance trend over the past several years underpinned by UnitedHealth Group’s operations at UnitedHealthcare and at Optum. The organization expects this growth to continue over the medium term.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 360 B - -
Net income 2023 22 316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 450 B 450 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 481,90 $
Average target price 589,35 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-10.22%449 539
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-9.55%110 173
CIGNA CORPORATION-20.99%77 757
HUMANA INC.-1.02%63 361
CENTENE CORPORATION-21.90%35 658
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.35%15 712
