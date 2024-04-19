TROY, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced The Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ: MIDD) as its "Stock to Study" and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the June/July 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"Investors focusing on the Magnificent Seven should be asking themselves what's next, not by throwing darts, rather by focusing on the fundamentals," said Ken Zendel, chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors Inc., publisher of BetterInvesting, "Utilizing our time-tested methodology, BetterInvesting members are identifying high-quality growth companies with the Stock Selection Guide."

To learn more about selecting stocks on their way to becoming part of the next Magnificent Seven, read: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/common-traits-of-the-best-stocks

Check the June/July 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Middleby and UnitedHealth Group by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; Anne Nichols, CFA; and Dan Rutter, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

