April 1 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday that it does not anticipate any credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals in the United States from the cyberattack at UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare unit. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Equities
UNH
US91324P1021
Managed Healthcare
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|490.6 USD
|-0.84%
|+0.99%
|-6.80%
|06:57pm
|Fitch says UnitedHealth unit hack to have no credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals
|RE
|06:33pm
|Fitch expects Change Healthcare hack to have no credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.88%
|456B
|+9.50%
|121B
|+21.05%
|103B
|+5.28%
|41.98B
|-23.14%
|41.8B
|-1.69%
|3.68B
|-43.26%
|937M
|-21.06%
|393M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Nyse
- News UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- Fitch expects Change Healthcare hack to have no credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals