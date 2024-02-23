Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Friday said that the recently reported cybersecurity incident against UnitedHealth Group's unit Change Healthcare is not expected to impact the company's ratings. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Equities
UNH
US91324P1021
Managed Healthcare
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|527.2 USD
|+0.14%
|+1.09%
|+0.15%
|09:17pm
|Fitch says UnitedHealth's cybersecurity incident not expected to impact ratings
|RE
|08:04pm
|Moody's says hack against UnitedHealth Group is 'credit negative' for the company
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.15%
|487 B $
|+9.02%
|119 B $
|+14.96%
|100 B $
|-20.73%
|44 410 M $
|+8.10%
|42 826 M $
|+12.58%
|23 610 M $
|+4.03%
|3 615 M $
|-27.12%
|1 182 M $
|-5.18%
|449 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Nyse
- News UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- Fitch says UnitedHealth's cybersecurity incident not expected to impact ratings