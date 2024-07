Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive niches of the stock market.

UnitedHealth Group added to recent gains, in the wake of the largest U.S. insurer by enrollees' earnings report earlier in the week.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson slipped, but finished a volatile week up about 3% after a robust earnings report mitigated concerns about its talc legal issues.

