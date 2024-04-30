Health-care companies were more or less flat amid mixed earnings.

Eli Lilly shares rallied after the drug giant raised its revenue projection to a range between $42.4 billion and $43.6 billion, which the company said was primarily driven by the strong performance of obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

GE HealthCare Technologies slid after the maker of magnetic resonant imaging machines and other medical devices posted earnings short of the Wall Street target.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare rallied after the hospital chain boosted its operating earnings growth projection for 2024.

Marijuana producers such as Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plans on moving to reclassify weed to a less dangerous drug.

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group's chief executive, Andrew Witty, will face two separate congressional hearings in Washington as the firm encounters the the fallout from a February cyberattack on its Change Healthcare unit.

The Federal Trade Commission is challenging hundreds of pharmaceutical patent listings in an effort to smooth the path to more affordable alternatives to brand-name drugs-including blockbusters such as Ozempic and Victoza.

GeneDx Holdings rallied after the genetic-testing firm boosted its 2024 revenue projections.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-24 1738ET