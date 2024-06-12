Health-care company stocks declined as investors weighed slowing inflation data and the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady.

Federal regulators said UnitedHealth Group would be allowed to notify people whose data was exposed during a ransomware attack on its Change Healthcare unit in February. That means UnitedHealth can notify victims of the many U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers whose patients were affected by the hack, sparing providers from time-consuming and expensive work.

Foresite Capital has raised $900 million for a venture fund targeting companies applying tools such as artificial intelligence to healthcare and life sciences. Foresite formed in 2011 with a view that technologies including genomics and machine learning would enable better healthcare. Since then, it has backed developers of tools for biomedical research, such as 10X Genomics, which went public in 2019.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 1624ET