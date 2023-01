Health-care companies rose slightly after a mixed earnings report from the nation's largest health insurer by enrollees.

UnitedHealth Group shares slipped after it reported fourth-quarter revenue grew 12% to $82.79 billion. Rivals, such as Cigna, rose.

Health-care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson has vastly scaled back its efforts in producing its Covid-19 vaccine shots in response to slumping demand.

01-13-23 1732ET