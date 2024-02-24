Health-care companies rose as optimism about pharmaceutical demand was offset by concerns about cybersecurity.

Pharmacies warned of long waits for customers and U.S. military clinics worldwide have been affected after a cyberattack against one of the country's largest prescription processors rolled into a third day of downtime. Earlier this week, the largest U.S. health insurer by enrollees, UnitedHealth Group, said its Change Healthcare was the target of a cyberattack.

