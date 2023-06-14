Advanced search
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22:15 2023-06-14 am EDT
456.68 USD   -7.05%
10:55aHealth insurers slammed after UnitedHealth says more surgeries driving up costs
RE
10:47aUnitedHealth Group Executive Says Surgeries Increased Among Seniors More Than Forecast
MT
10:34aS&P 500, Nasdaq inch up ahead of Fed verdict; UnitedHealth falls
RE
Health insurers slammed after UnitedHealth says more surgeries driving up costs

06/14/2023 | 10:55am EDT



FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

(Reuters) -Health insurer stocks dropped sharply on Wednesday after UnitedHealth said costs were on the rise for the largest U.S. healthcare provider by market value due to an increase in surgeries among older adults.

UnitedHealth's shares were down 7.3% to $455.11, while shares of Medicare-focused insurer Humana Inc fell 14%, and a broader index of managed care providers lost 8%, hitting a 17-month low in Wednesday trading.

Insurers had been benefiting from a delay in non-urgent surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hospital staffing shortages, but UnitedHealth's comments show that the gains may be waning.

Meanwhile, stocks of medical device makers and hospital operators gained, as increased frequency of surgeries mean more revenues for them.

UnitedHealth, at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference on Tuesday, said it saw increased demand from patients in Medicare health plans for those aged 65 and above, particularly related to knees and hips.

"We're seeing that more seniors are just more comfortable accessing services for things that they might have pushed off a bit like knees and hips," Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealth's Medicare and retirement business, said late Tuesday.

That hit insurer shares on Wednesday. Elevance Health and CVS Health Corp were down between 6% and 7.5%.

Other insurers have not disclosed similar trends in the past few weeks, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn said, adding that Elevance Health as recently as Monday said that trends were in-line with expectations, including in Medicare Advantage.

Hospital operators HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare rose between 3% and 6%, while medical device makers Stryker, Boston Scientific and Zimmer Biomet Holdings gained between 4% and 6%.

The pent-up demand for surgeries is expected to drive UnitedHealth's second-quarter medical loss ratio - a percentage of spend on claims compared to premiums collected - to the high end, or moderately above its full-year outlook of 82.1% to 83.1%.

In April, Chief Financial Officer John Rex had said some healthcare services, such as physician office activity, were near pre-pandemic levels, while others including emergency room visits and pediatrics were below those levels.

UnitedHealth's 18.51 forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, is higher than rival Cigna Corp's 10.29 and CVS Health Corp 8.26.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru, Writing by Manas Mishra; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Leroy Leo


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 4.07% 53.215 Delayed Quote.10.57%
CIGNA CORPORATION -5.80% 256.575 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -5.94% 67.995 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. -7.64% 432.805 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 2.89% 287.85 Delayed Quote.16.62%
HUMANA INC. -13.54% 443.61 Delayed Quote.0.09%
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 4.75% 79.14 Delayed Quote.54.89%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. -7.38% 455.08 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 3.97% 142.27 Delayed Quote.7.32%
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 364 B - -
Net income 2023 22 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 457 B 457 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 491,31 $
Average target price 584,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.09%457 425
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.64%111 091
CIGNA CORPORATION-17.83%80 551
HUMANA INC.0.09%64 051
CENTENE CORPORATION-15.29%38 123
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.58%16 957
