SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NYSE: UNH shares.

Investors who purchased shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: UNH shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 14, 2024, a NYSE: UNH investor filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that between March 14, 2022, and February 27, 2024, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated repeatedly assured investors that it had taken steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior, including by setting up "robust firewall processes" to prevent customer sensitive information ("CSI") from being shared between UnitedHealthcare and Optum after the merger, that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated explicitly stated that Optum "invests extraordinary time, money, and resources into safeguarding [CSI] and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare" and that "UnitedHealth Group's existing firewalls and data-security policies prohibit employees from improperly sharing external-customer CSI", and that as a result of these misrepresentations, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock traded at artificially inflated prices between March 14, 2022, and February 27, 2024.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

