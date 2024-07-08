NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UnitedHealth Group Inc. ("UnitedHealth" or the "Company") (NYSE: UNH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of UnitedHealth investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 14, 2022 and February 27, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/unitedhealth-group-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=88950&wire=4

UNH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that UnitedHealth never established proper firewalls between it's complementary businesses, Optum and UnitedHealthcare, as required by its own policy and as it told the court in an antitrust action, the United States Department of Justice, and investors it would do. Firewalls were never properly created for certain business applications. Despite assurances to the contrary, there was never a meaningful technological separation between Optum and UnitedHealthcare that prevented the sharing of customer sensitive information.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in UnitedHealth during the relevant time frame, you have until July 15, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/july-15-2024-deadline-contact-levi--korsinsky-to-join-class-action-suit-against-unh-302189102.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP