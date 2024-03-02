Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had launched an investigation into UnitedHealth, examining relationships between the Company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance unit and its Optum health-services arm, which owns physician groups, among other assets.

On this news, UnitedHealth’s stock price fell $27.04, or 5.1%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $498.28 per share on February 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased UnitedHealth securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

