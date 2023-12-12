Official UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. press release

Optum Rx Weight Engage is designed to provide plan sponsors with weight management and cardiometabolic disease solutions that support better health outcomes for consumers

Optum Rx, a pharmacy care services company, has launched Optum Rx Weight Engage, a comprehensive weight management and wellness support program. Optum Rx Weight Engage will be available to consumers of plan sponsors, including employers, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Optum Rx Weight Engage is designed to support employers, health plans and the consumers for whom they provide benefits with a comprehensive approach to drive better health outcomes and manage coverages. This includes improving overall affordability, including that of weight loss medications, which for some classes, drug manufacturer pricing now exceeds $10,000 per year.

“Optum Rx Weight Engage offers clinically appropriate programs that support wellness and better health for consumers and solutions to help clients manage drug spending,” said Dr. Patrick Conway, CEO, Optum Rx. “We will continue our work to lower drug costs while also helping our clients manage an important population need and consumer demand with comprehensive solutions.”

Programming starts with a review of client coverage goals to tailor programs that combine clinical and provider network solutions with patient monitoring, motivation and support tools. A provider-guided program will connect the consumer with an obesity management specialist to provide a path to clinically appropriate treatment. A consumer-driven program provides a live and interactive coaching program, enrolling the patient into wellness support with a health coach in conjunction with weight loss goal achievement.

Clients have the flexibility to configure elements that best fit their and their consumers’ needs. Consumers may access different components of the program based on their preferences, such as using a live coach or going through a digital platform.

Key to this program is supporting the consumer with navigation through their specific benefit coverage, with a specialized provider network to address clinical questions and needs, and easy-to-access coaching and lifestyle programs. These elements are integral to the new obesity management program and will support future programs to assist clients and consumers with medication and health care management. Optum, with pharmacy, health, and data and analytic solutions, is uniquely positioned to provide these comprehensive solutions to its clients.

Optum Rx Weight Engage underscores the company’s commitment to actions that create greater value in pharmacy services for stakeholders across health care, including pharmacy, plan sponsors and clients, and members and patients. Those actions include:

Beginning January 2024, Optum Rx will move several preferred rapid-, short- and long-acting insulins to tier one, or “preferred status,” on its standard commercial formulary offerings.

on its standard commercial formulary offerings. This year, Optum Rx was the first PBM to add Humira biosimilars to its standard formulary and, on July 1, added the first interchangeable and high-concentration treatments, including all list price options.

to its standard formulary and, on July 1, added the first interchangeable and high-concentration treatments, including all list price options. In January, Optum Rx launched Price Edge , a consumer tool that ensures members always get the lowest available prescription drug price.

, a consumer tool that ensures members always get the lowest available prescription drug price. Earlier this year, Optum Rx introduced expanded client solutions that enable choice and drive transparency and affordability in pharmacy benefits for employer, union and health plan customers it serves.

that enable choice and drive transparency and affordability in pharmacy benefits for employer, union and health plan customers it serves. Optum Rx also recently announced community and independent pharmacy initiatives to reduce administrative burdens, improve patient health outcomes, ensure accurate and timely payment to pharmacies and offer enhanced reimbursement opportunities to pharmacists that support patient care.

About Optum Rx

Optum Rx, UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) pharmacy care business, is a pharmacy care business providing people with more affordable access to prescription medications and therapies. This strategy has proven to lower costs for clients and members, improve quality of care and enhance the member experience. Powered by deep clinical expertise and integrated data and analytics, our full-spectrum pharmacy services simplify how consumers, clients and partners navigate the pharmacy space to deliver improved experiences, better health outcomes and a lower total cost of care. Optum Rx is part of Optum, a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. For more information, visit optum.com/optumrx or follow Optum Rx on LinkedIn.

