14:05 -- UnitedHealth Group is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported second-quarter financial results which beat forecasts on Tuesday morning. However, earnings were negatively impacted following a cyberattack, and the company cut its profit view for the year. UnitedHealth also said its medical care ratio, or share of premiums spent on medical care, rose in the quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

