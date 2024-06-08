NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 14, 2022, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of UnitedHealth and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-unh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 15, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

UnitedHealth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had re-opened its antitrust investigation into the relationships between the Company's various segments.

On this news, the price of UnitedHealth's shares fell by $27 per share, erasing nearly $25 billion in shareholder value.

The case is City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., No. 24-cv-1743.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unitedhealth-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-unitedhealth-group-inc--un-302167514.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC