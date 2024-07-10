July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is planning to sue UnitedHealth , Cigna and CVS Health, the three largest pharmacy-benefit managers, over their tactics for negotiating prices for drugs including insulin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
