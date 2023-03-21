Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44:07 2023-03-21 pm EDT
477.78 USD   +0.17%
02:07pUS drops appeal of UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare
RE
03/17FTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
03/17UK Budget's Pension Changes Are More Material Than Might First Appear
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US drops appeal of UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare

03/21/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed its own appeal challenging UnitedHealth Group's nearly $8 billion acquisition last year of Change Healthcare, a court filing showed.

The healthcare deal was seen as a blow to the Biden administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.

The Justice Department had argued the deal would give UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs.

UnitedHealth announced the deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit last February to stop the acquisition over antitrust concerns.

A U.S. judge denied the department's bid in September, paving the way for the October completion of the all-cash deal. The department then appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia.

A court filing from Monday said the parties had agreed the appeal be voluntarily dismissed, without providing details.

The Justice Department did not immediately provide comment on Tuesday on why it had dropped the appeal.

UnitedHealth shares were up 0.2% at $478.09.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
02:07pUS drops appeal of UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare
RE
03/17FTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
03/17UK Budget's Pension Changes Are More Material Than Might First Appear
DJ
03/17BOE's March 23 Rate Decision is Finely Balanced
DJ
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says Commerzbank
DJ
03/17UK CMA says UnitedHealth's Emis acquisition could reduce competition
AN
03/17FTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Fears Ease
DJ
03/17Stocks rise as banking sector anxiety recedes
AN
03/17UnitedHealth Takeover of EMIS Could Hurt UK National Health Service, Antitrust Regulato..
DJ
03/17FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 360 B - -
Net income 2023 22 316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 476,96 $
Average target price 589,35 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-10.04%444 931
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.96%110 890
CIGNA CORPORATION-17.64%81 060
HUMANA INC.-3.48%61 786
CENTENE CORPORATION-21.78%35 364
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.72%15 447