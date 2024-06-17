June 17 (Reuters) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Monday it plans to close by July 12 an advance payments program it started to help some Medicare providers and suppliers hit by disruptions from UnitedHealth's technology unit's services. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
