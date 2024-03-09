UnitedHealth Group Inc. is one of the leading American suppliers of healthcare products and services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - health insurance (57.4%; UnitedHealthcare); - prescription insurance plan management services (39.3%; Optum Health and Optum Rx): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.; - provision of computer services (3.3%; Optum Insight): consulting, development, and integration of solutions for transaction management, healthcare plan management, data processing, etc.

Sector Managed Healthcare