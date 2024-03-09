March 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday that U.S. providers continue to suffer disruption from the hack at UnitedHealth's tech unit Change Healthcare. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Equities
UNH
US91324P1021
Managed Healthcare
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|476.6 USD
|-0.07%
|-3.45%
|-9.48%
|Mar. 08
|Global markets live: Broadcom, Gap, Costco, DocuSign, Bayer...
|Mar. 08
|Make of that what you will
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.48%
|441B
|+6.66%
|117B
|+14.14%
|100B
|+5.30%
|42.61B
|-25.88%
|41.11B
|+8.67%
|22.88B
|-4.60%
|3.34B
|-37.51%
|1.02B
|-14.92%
|390M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Nyse
- News UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- US providers continue to be disrupted by Change Healthcare hack, Moody's says