Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:34 2023-01-27 pm EST
489.17 USD   -0.67%
12:01pUnited Health Foundation Awards $3 Million Grant to Children's Minnesota To Address Health Disparities
BU
01/26Unitedhealth : Press Release
PU
01/26UnitedHealth Group Invests $10 Million in New Fund, Invest Appalachia, To Address Social Needs and Advance Economic Equity
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Health Foundation Awards $3 Million Grant to Children's Minnesota To Address Health Disparities

01/27/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The partnership will yield a three-year effort to help families and children better control asthma, address mental health needs and increase vaccinations in the Twin Cities.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Children’s Minnesota today announced a three-year, $3 million grant partnership to address pediatric disparities related to asthma, vaccinations and mental health for underserved children and families in the Twin Cities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005083/en/

The partnership will support Children’s Minnesota, a nonprofit and the largest pediatric provider in the state. The initiative will provide culturally responsive health interventions with existing community partners, as well as local public school districts. The programming will be developed with Children’s Minnesota’s Collective for Community Health, which is focused on improving community health and advancing health equity through collaboration between The Kid ExpertsTM from Children’s Minnesota and community partners. The announcement was made today at Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in Minneapolis.

“Together with Children’s Minnesota and other community partners, the United Health Foundation is committed to reducing health disparities, increasing access to care and improving outcomes for underserved children and their families,” said Victor Fields, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Minnesota. “We are honored to partner with Children’s Minnesota to address the essential health care needs of families in our communities.”

Since 2018, Children’s Minnesota has been tracking health equity metrics in a unique pediatric health equity dashboard to identify and respond to disparities in processes and patient outcomes. Data from the dashboard show that Black children who live in underserved neighborhoods in the Twin Cities experience significant health disparities and are less likely to achieve well-controlled asthma and complete routine childhood vaccines, and have significantly lower rates of adolescent mental health screenings.

“We are grateful for the United Health Foundation’s investment and partnership in our commitment as the kid experts to address the health disparities impacting thousands of kids and families in our community,” said Jennifer Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation. “Partnerships like this one are critical to our efforts to improve access to vital health care services and champion the needs of all children and families.”

UnitedHealth Group, the United Health Foundation and their employees have together given $50 million in support of the Twin Cities community since 2020.

About Children’s Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children’s Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids ExpertsTM in our region, Children’s Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children’s hospital.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve the health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $700 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit www.UnitedHealthFoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
12:01pUnited Health Foundation Awards $3 Million Grant to Children's Minnesota To Address Hea..
BU
01/26Unitedhealth : Press Release
PU
01/26UnitedHealth Group Invests $10 Million in New Fund, Invest Appalachia, To Address Socia..
BU
01/26Staffing woes set to weigh on hospital operator's profits
RE
01/24Deutsche Bank Adjusts UnitedHealth Group Price Target to $617 From $615, Maintains Buy ..
MT
01/23Optum Rx Launches Price Edge to Automatically Provide Members the Best Available Prescr..
BU
01/23UnitedHealthcare Expands Suite of Behavioral Health Offerings With Virtual Behavioral C..
AQ
01/20Health Care Up, But Lags Market, Amid Growth Skepticism - Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/20Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Carried Higher in Late Rally
MT
01/20Sector Update: Health Care
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 324 B - -
Net income 2022 20 054 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 460 B 460 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 492,48 $
Average target price 591,39 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.11%460 148
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-2.10%119 937
CIGNA CORPORATION-5.36%95 757
HUMANA INC.-2.50%63 219
CENTENE CORPORATION-6.58%43 381
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.65%17 424