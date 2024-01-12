UnitedHealth: EPS target exceeded in 2023

UnitedHealth Group reports adjusted net income of $6.16 per share for the last three months of 2023, bringing total annual EPS to $25.12, exceeding its target range of $24.85 to $25 three months ago.



The insurance and health services company reported fourth-quarter operating profit up nearly 12% year-on-year, to 7.7 billion, on revenues up 14% to 94.4 billion.



UnitedHealth Group enters 2024 well prepared to pursue its efforts to improve patient care and the overall consumer experience, and to continue to generate strong, balanced growth," says CEO Andrew Witty.



