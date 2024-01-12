UnitedHealth: EPS target exceeded in 2023
The insurance and health services company reported fourth-quarter operating profit up nearly 12% year-on-year, to 7.7 billion, on revenues up 14% to 94.4 billion.
UnitedHealth Group enters 2024 well prepared to pursue its efforts to improve patient care and the overall consumer experience, and to continue to generate strong, balanced growth," says CEO Andrew Witty.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction